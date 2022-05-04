'We treat patients very well' - Senior midwife

A Senior Midwifery Officer at the Tema Health Centre, Ruby Naa Ansah-Tagoe

Ruby Naa Ansah-Tagoe, a Senior Midwifery Officer, at the Tema Health Centre, has debunked rumors about pregnant women not being treated right by Midwives. Midwives treat their patients very well. She made this known to the public through the GTV Breakfast show this morning.

Midwifery is the health science and health profession that deals with pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period, in addition to the sexual and reproductive health of women throughout their lives. A Midwife is a health professional who cares for mothers and newborns during childbirth.



Upon answering whether or not some Midwives tend to be rude to their patients, Madam Ruby said, “I cannot dictate to you because you know what is best. Imagine if I should treat you the way you are treating me, how would you feel our work is so stressful, but we try as much as possible not to extend it to the patients.

Relatives, patients, and colleagues expect you to understand which we do but we are humans, once a while the person is expected to flare up so we treat patients very well”. She continued by stating that “when you are the Midwife at the Ward, you cannot treat all the patients equally as they want” and disclosed that a lot of Midwives are needed to help salvage the situation.



May 5, 2022, is the International Midwives. A Symposium is being held at Techiman in the Bono Ahafo Region, to mark the Day.