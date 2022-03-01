We trekked for long because there were no cars - Ukraine returnee recounts

The returnee said they had to walk for long hours

Russia at war with Ukraine

Some Ghanaians unwilling to return



Romania was good to us, Returnee recounts



A Ghanaian who was among those evacuated from the war-torn Ukraine has narrated the scary, challenging encounters they had to go through before getting to safety in neighbouring Romania.



The returnee, who did not give her name, said that due to the situation, she and others had to walked for long in order to get to the border, from where they had safe passage into Romania.



“We were walking because the vehicles were not moving, no vehicle was moving and so we had to walk and then when we got to the border, it was a whole lot of issues because Ukrainians are also running, Ghanaians, Africans, all other countries so we were able to cross,” she said.

She also narrated how well the people of Romania treated them when they finally crossed over, adding that they didn’t even have to spend a single dollar while there.



“I crossed around 1am; the rest crossed the next day in the morning and then finally we went to Romania. Romania was very good to us. They accommodated us: I didn’t even spend a dollar in Romania. Everything was free – transport and everything,” she said.



Earlier, it was reported that some Ghanaians residing in war-torn Ukraine had indicated their unwillingness to come back home, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayokor Botchwey, has disclosed.



According to the minister, the government is willing to evacuate Ghanaian nationals who are ready to return home at no cost to the beneficiaries.



Speaking at a Press Conference held in Accra on Tuesday, 1 March 2022, to update parents of Ghanaian students on efforts made by government to evacuate them from Ukraine, the Minister said: “As at 5 PM on February 28, an estimated number of 527 Ghanaian nationals have crossed the Ukrainian border to various neighbouring countries and they will soon be with us in Ghana as long as they are willing to be evacuated, it will be at no cost to them.

TWI NEWS



“I say that because there are some who have indicated that they do not wish to come back home. So after a couple of days, they will be on their own because government cannot cover those people forever.”



The Minister further revealed that efforts are being made to ensure that all Ghanaian students in Ukraine are taken out of the country to a safe place to facilitate their return home.



“What we are covering is to pick them to a safe place to bring them back home as many of you parents have indicated that you want your children back home, so government will do that,” the Minister added.



