We’ve a duty to ensure 2024 election is free, fair and transparent – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to ensure that the nation holds a free, fair and transparent 2024 general election.

In his Christmas message to the nation, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo indicated that it is incumbent on the Ghanaian people that the nation choses a new leader for the next four years.



“Next year is an important year in our democratic journey, we will hold on 7th December 2024 the ninth General Election in the history of the 4th Republic. Which has witnessed the longest period of stable Constitutional governance in our entire history.



“We all have a duty to conduct ourselves in such a manner that we have a free, fair and transparent election that will enable the Ghanaian people to choose in peace and serenity the person who will manage the affairs on their behalf for the next four years,” Mr. Akufo-Addo stated.

He further indicated that he believes that Ghana will come out successfully from the general election.



“I am confident yet again Ghanaians will rise to the occasion and reinforce the status of Ghana as a bastion of democracy on the Africa continent,” President Akufo-Addo added.