We’ve been charitable to Ghanaians by not increasing transport fares despite fuel price hikes - GPRTU

Thu, 11 Aug 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Private Road Transport (GPRTU) has said that it has been charitable to Ghanaians in terms of transport fares.

The GPRTU noted that it has not increased transport fares recently despite the hikes in fuel prices.

Chairman of the GPRTU, Mohammed Abass explained that Ghanaians are indebted to them by 18% points in terms of increment in fares.

He said the GPRTU agreed with the government that when fuel increment hits the 10% margin, they would have no option but to increase fares.

“However, we have sacrificed for Ghanaians. We have kept the old fares and not increased transport fares. Ghanaians are indebted to us by 18%.

"We should have increased fares by 18% but we have not done that. Fuel prices were increased by Ghc4 and subsequently reduced by 60p. We have not increased fares. And Ghanaians must be grateful,” he added.

He further appealed to the government for a further reduction in fuel prices since that would serve a great purpose.

