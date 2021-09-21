We’ve been kept in the dark – Macho Kaaka’s family

#FixTheCountry activist, Ibrahim Anyass Mohammed, popularly known as Macho Kaaka

Family of the late #FixTheCountry activist, Ibrahim Anyass Mohammed, popularly known as Macho Kaaka, have expressed concerns that authorities are yet to brief them on investigations on the death of their relative.

Macho Kaaka’s death, perceived by the family to have been masterminded by supporters of the governing party, broke into deadly protests in Ejura on Tuesday, June 29.



A few residents including a brother of Macho Kaaka, Baba Iddi, were arrested in connection with the murder, which sparked the protests.



A committee was set up to look into the circumstances that led to the protests and proffer recommendations.



A government delegation was in Ejura recently to meet with the family of the deceased concerning the content of the report.



But the family of Macho Kaaka are alleging the Attorney General is getting ready to file a nolle prosequi to discontinue the prosecution of two suspects believed to be supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

They also claim Baba Iddi will be referred to a psychiatric hospital for mental examination as per the Attorney General’s application.



“Our understanding is that, despite the fact that the Attorney-General is aware that the evidence against Baba Iddi, is questionable and primarily speculative, this move is being taken to to deflect legitimate concerns that the authorities have done nothing to procure justice for the killing of Kaaka; and to hold the perpetrators to account,” the family said in a press release on Monday, September 20.



“We are distressed by the news and find it appropriate to address this publicly, because till date the authorities have never called to brief us on the state of the actions being taken in connection with the inquiry into Kaaka’s death or to procure justice for the wife, children and family of Kaaka.”



They are hoping that the appropriate authorities will speak to their concerns.



“We continue to trust, despite repeated actions to the contrary, that our family can get justice for the painful killing of Kaaka.”