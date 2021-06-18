We’ve decided not to increase our fares - Kaneshie Tarkwa, Takoradi Station

Drivers at Kaneshie-Tarkwa and Takoradi station have maintained their old fares

The Chairman for the Kaneshie-Tarkwa and Takoradi station Kwesi Ansah has disclosed that they did not increase transport fares although the green light was given.

He explained that they could lose their customers should they increased transport fares like other transport unions.



He told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that they considered the current economic situation and the outbreak of the COVID-19 in reaching the decision.



He told the host they had their customers in mind hence took the decision not to increase fares.

He stated that the only location where transport fare was increase is from Kaneshie to Tarkwa.



“If we had increased fares in the era of COVID-19, we would have lost several customers. It was a management decision and until a new increment comes, we will not increase our fares,” he explained.