We’ve done a lot in the road sector, we’re doing more - Ofori-Atta

Richard Amoako Atta is Minister of Roads and Highways

Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister has touted the achievements of the Nana Addo-led administration in the road sector saying the government is still committed to ensuring that the declaration of 2021 is the second year of roads is successful.

In the 2021 mid-year budget review presentation, the Minister stated that "H.E the President declared 2021 as the “2nd Year of Roads” and government prioritized roads for economic development and put the economy back on track following the devastating effects of the Coronavirus pandemic."



"From January to the end of June 2021, routine maintenance was carried out on 11,174km of the trunk road network; 5,389km of the feeder road network; and 2,937km of the urban road network.



"Additionally, periodic maintenance comprising; re-graveling/spot improvement and resealing works were carried out in the same period on 44km, 167km and 262km of the trunk, feeder and urban road networks respectively”.



He continued: "Mr. Speaker, works were completed on the Tema Motorway roundabout (Phase 1) in June, 2020. The 2nd Phase of the project which involves the 3rd tier of the interchange is expected to take off by 3rd quarter, 2021."



"Following the completion of Phase 1 of the Obetsebi Lamptey Circle Interchange and other ancillary works, works on Phase 2 has started and is currently at physical progress of 15 percent. 120.

"In 2020, works were also started on the La Beach Road Project (Lot 1 & 2) which involves improving capacity along the Accra Tema Beach Road and the construction of a 3-tier interchange at Nungua Barrier. Physical progress for Lot 1 and Lot 2 is 13 percent and 11 percent respectively. 121. Physical progress of works on the Kumasi Lake Roads and Drainage Extension projects is 73 percent complete as at the end of June, 2021.”



On the issue of bridges, he said: "The construction of 7No. bridges: Kulun, Garu (2No.), Ambalara, Kulungugu, Doninga and Sissili in the Northern Region were completed.



"In addition, works were completed on 13No. Spanish Bridges located in Detsebu, Dayi, Tsawoea, Alabo, Osiem, Birim, Akora, Osene, Okyi, Bukam, Linkale and Mogli. Works on 5No. Belgium Bridges are nearing completion with 4No. launched and 1No. at sub-structure level. Overall progress is 70 percent as at the end of June, 2021.



"Mr. Speaker, works begun in 2020 for the construction of 50No. bridges nationwide aimed at improving connectivity within areas cut-off by waterways. The first batch of 21 steel bridge components has arrived in the country. Works have started on 14No. substructures and 3No. were completed".



"The government has awarded contracts for the implementation of 84No. critical regional and inter-regional road projects with an estimated length of 2,237.51km at a cost of GH¢7,839 million.”