We’ve done enough on fuel prices, but we’ll engage transport operators - Nana Kay

Asante Akim South Constituency First Vice Chairman for Npp, Nana Kay

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Asante Akim South Constituency First Vice Chairman hopeful for New Patriotic Party(NPP), Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay), has indicated that government will continue to engage transport owners over the continuous increase in fuel prices, although it believes that the government has done enough regarding the issue.

The recent increase in fuel prices has become a major issue of concern to many transport owners, who are forced to buy fuel at a higher price but unable to arbitrarily charge passengers extra fares.



Nana Kay in an interview with Neat FM said the government is concerned about the issue and would want to discuss with the transport operators ways that will ensure that commuters are not overly burdened due to the development.



He said the government is open to listening to the concerns of the transport owners and looking into their requests for the issue of fuel price hikes.

“The fuel prices are going up, and we are not running away from it. But we think that the government has done enough, and we will continue to listen to the views or the requests from the transport owners and see how we can all sit down and make sure that the passenger is not affected.



Even if they are requesting certain forms of action to be taken, the view is that they have the opportunity of the budget coming and some of these concerns would be addressed.”