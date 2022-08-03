We’ve moved from ‘dumsor’ to ‘sor kikim’ – NAPO

Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has indicated that under the current dispensation, there is nothing like “dumsor” but rather “sor kikim”.

In recent times, some sections of Ghanaians have complained especially on social media about the incessant power cuts.



Such individuals have always called on the Electricity Company of Ghana to provide timetables in order for the people to plan their lives better.



But speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh indicated that currently, Ghana does not have power generation challenges.



He indicated that under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration, lights go off only when maintenance works are ongoing.



“For the four years President Mahama was in power and the six years Nana Addo has been president comparatively who has done well? A woman told me that I’ve done so well, I questioned why and she said even when there are storms and it’s raining she has light. We have moved from 'dumsor' to 'sor kikim'.”

He continued “the 'dum siesie' is still on course because we are not done with the work we have to do. We met with the whites and we discussed the bulk supply we have to put in Ashanti Region. After doing it haven’t we seen the benefits? Everyone has seen the improvement so far. There were lines which had not been changed for the past 50 to 60 years. Now our population has increased and so the lines cannot accommodate all of us. Ghanaians have seen the benefits of the 'dum sie sie'.”



“The truth is what we are telling the Ghanaian people, If you see that there is no light under Nana Addo’s government then we are putting the lights off to run some maintenance work. It’s not power rationing like it used to happen some time ago,” he said.



