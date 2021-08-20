We’ve never platformed mallams, money doublers – Lucky TV denies claims by ‘Kasoa murderers’

The two teenagers have confessed to killing their friend

Digital television platform Lucky Television has rubbished reports linking them to the murder of a 10-year-old boy at Kasoa by his two teenage friends.

The name of the television station has come up as the platform through which the boys sourced the number of the fetish priest who ordered them to present a dead body and an amount of GH¢5000 as for the money ritual.



But in a statement copied to GhanaWeb, the management of the TV station said never has the station ever made publications that promotes the works of fetish priest or any such persons.



The station, in the statement said that the confession by the teenagers as gleaning information about the activities of the ritualist on their platform is untrue and has no basis.



“The management of Lucky Television is disgusted about reports in the media, purported to have been revealed in court by the two teenagers charged for the murder of a ten-year old boy in Kasoa.



"According to reports, the suspected murderers told the court that their barbaric action was triggered by a phone number announced on Lucky Television by a witch doctor.

“Lucky Television states unequivocally that this purported revelation by the alleged murderers is a figment of their imagination, and a blatant lie aimed at tarnishing the reputation of Lucky TV.



"We would like to state that Lucky Television will never, and has never sold its precious air-time to any mallam, witch doctor, pastor or a fetish priest since its inception, and we challenge any group of people and or individuals who have contrary evidence to release same to the public to refute our claim,” parts of the statement read.



The two suspected murders on Monday, August 17 gave an account of how they murdered their friend who at the time of being dumped in a hole was still breathing.



Felix Nyarko, one of the suspects told the court: “when we got there, Nicholas told Ishmael (victim) that the game was in the sack over there so Nicholas bent down to pick the game from the sack. Nicholas then used a club to hit the back of his head and he fell to the floor, unable to speak. We dragged him closer to us and Nicholas hit him again with the club,” he said.



The case has meanwhile been adjourned to Monday, September 6, 2021