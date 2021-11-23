We've never seen any tarred road, developmental projects - Chief cries

The Chiefs and people are complaining about the bad state of their roads

Correspondence from Ashanti Region:

Acting President of the Agroyesum traditional area in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region, Nana Tabi Agyabeng III has bitterly complained over how the area has been abandoned when it comes to better roads and other developmental projects.



He is therefore calling on the ruling NPP government to at least tar a 1 kilometer road for them.



According to the worried Chief, though the NPP government has been receiving massive votes from the area, residents are yet to witness any developmental projects especially when it comes to tarred roads.



The chief bemoaned that the NPP government had initiated some projects, but he and his people were yet to witness any of such policies, and that had made most of his people regret voting for various political parties since their votes sounded a waste of time.



"Agroyesum and Amansie West provides a lot of revenue for this country due to our natural mineral resources and forests, but I wonder why we're always left out when it comes to development especially on our roads. Personally, I don't understand why the NPP and NDC always prefer to punish us in such a manner. Or is it a crime to join the queue and cast votes during the election," he sadly quizzed.

The Chief added that he had never seen good roads in the Amansie South District especially in the Agroyesum where he had never seen any tarred road ever since he was born.



The Chief who disclosed that all their roads are bad especially their town roads has however appealed to the President to help construct their deplorable roads for them.



"We have a problem with the potholes on our roads. I have come of age and yet, I have never seen any tarred road in this district. We know most of the other political people in parliament and when they come here, they call us different names due to our roads", he revealed.



He finally urged President Nana Addo to give them at least a 1 kilometre tarred road.



"We want to see this so that we can say it was during your tenure of office that Agroyesum in Amansie South District has seen an asphalt road", he concluded.