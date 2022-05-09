We’ve not abused rights of residents - Adamus Mine

Adamus Resources Limited staff

Adamus Resources Limited has labelled as ‘untrue’ claims that it has been abusing the rights of residents in its host districts.

The response was contained in a statement issued on Sunday, May 8, 2022 where the organization also refuted reports that it also prevented residents from engaging in community mining.



“The article references a youth group suggesting we have been abusing their rights and preventing them from engaging in community mining. Nothing is further from the truth. Mindful of the unemployment problem in the country and particularly in the Nzema area, apart from those directly employed, we granted about four Small Scale Concessions through the Minerals Commission.



“These include the Nkroful Small Scale Mining Association (25acres), the Nkroful Small Scale Mining Group (25acres), the Akomu Small Scale Mining (50acres at Nvuma near Asasetre) all in Ellembelle and one other in the Apataim area,” the statement explained.



According to the statement, Adamus Resource Limited “applied and was legally granted concessions to mine and explore for gold in parts of the Ellembelle and Nzema East Districts in line with the Minerals and Mining Act 2006 (Act 703), and its associated Regulations.”



Below are other pieces of information contained in the statement.

“To date, the mining areas constitute about 30% of the total concession area. Therefore, irrespective of the size of the concession, the mine does not stop farmers or groups of people from exercising their lawful rights to undertake their livelihoods within a large chunk of the lease holder’s concession (areas which are yet to be explored or fully compensated).



“The mine values the socio-economic-politico and cultural rights of the local people but as a law-abiding corporate citizen, the mine cannot engage in, support, or condone illegal mining and this has been a cardinal principle in our engagements with our host communities for the last 12 years.



“We have also paid $7.5 million to the Anwia – Teleku Bokazo Trust Fund. The Company also pays taxes, levies, duties, and royalty to the Central Government for the development of Ghana. The mine invariably contributes to the Minerals Development Fund (MDF) from which Ellembelle can boast of several MDF funded projects in educational infrastructural development.



“The earnings of our employees remain the backbone of the local economy. Undoubtedly, the bulk of these earnings is retained in the local economy. The stakeholders from the local government and communities have attested to this fact.



“We are proud to state that some of these 644 out of our 1134 colleagues hold managerial and senior officers’ positions in the Company. Also, Adamus continues to develop human capital through its scholarship scheme with the recent cohort of beneficiaries being some 280 local students from Salman, Anwia, Nkroful, Kikam, Asanda, Akango, Duale, Akropong, Aluku, etc.

“We are excited to state that this scheme produced two First Class students last year and a medical doctor from the Salman community. Again, the mine has a local skills development programme which has recently trained over 200 locals from more than 15 communities in many trades such as carpentry, masonry, electricals, computer training, refrigeration repairs, sliding doors, etc.



“Apart from direct employment and skills impartation, some of the locals have been given contracts in haulage, waste disposal management, transportation, catering, etc.



"We recognised locally and internationally as a good corporate citizen with several safety and corporate social responsibility awards to that effect. We believe in solutions and sustainable development, and we would prefer to live in harmony with all stakeholders.