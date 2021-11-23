We’ve not asked anyone to break toll-booths - MCE

Clement Wilkinson, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga West Municipal Assembly

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga West Municipal Assembly, Clement Wilkinson says the government has not asked anyone to break toll booths despite the fact that they are not operational now.

According to him, at an appropriate time, the next step concerning toll booths will be communicated to the public, saying that the booths should be left untouched now until any further action is taken by the government.



The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced that the government has abolished all road tolls.



According to him, the directive takes effect as soon as the budget is approved.



Presenting the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government on the floor of Parliament today Wednesday 17th November 2021, Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta mentioned that a new levy will be imposed to make the toll-paying more universal.



He mentioned that over the years, the tolling points have become unhealthy market centers, leading to heavy traffic on our roads.



He added that the toll booths have also lengthened travel time from one place to another, and impacted negatively on productivity.

He also said toll booth workers will be re-assigned.



However, a day after the budget was read, it was realized that none of the toll booth attendants went to work to collect road tolls.



The booths were all abandoned while the drivers passed through them easily with less traffic.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Mr Clement Wilkinson said the move was the best since monies generated at the toll booths were not enough to develop and or complete most of the road projects.



He hinted that only 1/3 of the monies collected reached the government, saying that the suspension of the road toll collection was the best.



Meanwhile, he said it is possible the country will go back to the road toll system over time.