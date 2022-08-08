We’ve not discussed relocation of mortal remains of late Atta Mills - Family

Late John Evans Atta Mills

The Ekumfi family of late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills has revealed that the decision to bury the late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills at the Asomdwee Park, Accra was a collective decision by the family.

Ebusuapanyin of the family Kwabena Biney, said the family of the late President agreed to have the late president buried in Accra.



He was speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



According to him, “there was no way Prof. Atta Mills would have been buried at the Asomdwee if the family had not agreed to it. It was a collective decision by the family. We all agreed to have him buried in Accra”, he stressed.



He further disclosed that the family has also not taken any decision to have the mortal remains removed from the Asomdwee Park.

“We have not taken such a decision. The family has not discussed such a matter,” he said.



Meanwhile, he has announced that the family will on August 10, 2022, hold a memorial service in honour of the late President.



He added that the family was not officially informed about the development of the Asomdwee Park and the state held an event to commission it.



He explained that although they were not officially informed about the redevelopment of the Asomdwee Park, it fulfills their desire to have the place given a facelift.