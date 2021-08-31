We’ve not eliminated hardship but reduced it from what we inherited - Bawumia

Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has noted that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has managed to reduce economic hardship in the country after taking over office.

He said the economic hardships in Ghana predates the incumbent government.



Speaking at a workshop for the Majority Caucus and members of the Executive in the Eastern regional town of Mpraeso, the Vice President posited that before President Akufo-Addo assumed office in 2017, there were hardships in the country.



In his view, the current government has reduced these difficulties and improve people’s livelihoods.



“We need to let Ghanaians know how we have been able to reduce, not completely eliminate, but to reduce the hardships.



“The hardships were there before we came into government in 2017 and we have done so much and this is an area we should not shy away from. That, in the area of social interventions, our government has been just marvelous,” he said.

Meanwhile, he has asserted that there is. A plan by the NDC to frustrate government programmes and policies with the sole aim of disrupting the development agenda.



“The propaganda machinery of the NDC will be oiled using their representation in Parliament. Every conceivable government intervention or intention will be seriously attacked.



"They will question the government’s promises, they will question the government’s achievement and they will question the government’s intention, they will unleash these attacks both on the floor of Parliament and outside the floor.



“There is no better group to respond to these attacks to set the record straight and to match them boot for ‘chalewote’ than the majority caucus of Parliament. So we need to tell our story in terms of what we have been able to accomplish,” he said.