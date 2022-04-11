13
We’ve not prescribed uniforms for teachers – GES

GES Fake Uniform 1.jpeg The purported GES uniform

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has dismissed claims on some social media that it has prescribed uniforms for teachers in the country.

Social media especially Facebook is replete with pictures of people posing as teachers wearing what appears as a new uniform for staff of the service.

But speaking to Kasapa FM Sunday, the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) Prof Opoku Amankwah urged the public to dismiss such reports as they are not credible.

“The GES has not prescribed any uniforms. People should find out if the people posing in those pictures are even teachers from Ghana.

“When GES proposes something we don’t go to social media to display it, we don’t have anything to do with that,” he said.

Prof Opoku-Amankwah described the move as an action by some faceless individuals to tarnish the reputation of the GES.

