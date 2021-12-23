We’ve not received any donation from LGBTQ+ community – National Cathedral secretariat

Reverend Kusi Boateng, the secretary to the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral

Reverend Kusi Boateng, the secretary to the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral, has rebuffed allegations that the project has received funding from the LGBTQ+ community.



Reverend Kusi Boateng says that the reports have no legs and that anyone with contrary evidence should come forth with it.



He insisted that the board is completely against activities of LGBTQ+ and will not entertain any donation from them.

He dared that if the secretariat welcomes any donation from the LGBTQ+ donation he will stepdown from the board.



“Since this LGBTQ+ thing came in almost all the members of the board of trustees have come publicly to say we need this bill. So it will be conflicting for people to start circulating that the board of trustees have accepted the injection of monies from the LGBTQ+ community.



“So I say with authority that the LGBTQ+ community has never confronted us and has never given us a dollar. And if by chance anybody has any kind of evidence that the National Cathedral has received even a dollar from the LGBTQ+ community, I’ll resign the same day.”



Reverend Kusi Boateng appealed to the Ghanaians, especially the Christian community to contribute to the project.



“The ownership [of the National Cathedral] is not for the government; ownership is for the Christian body, although the government will be using the facility for state funerals, Christian gatherings and rentals for a lot of things,” Rev Boateng added.”