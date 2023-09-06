We’ve not received any official communication from Alan – NPP

An NPP flag

A deputy general secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Haruna Mohammed, has stated that the party has not received official communication on the withdrawal of one of its presidential hopefuls, Alan Kyerematen, from the race.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews, on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, the deputy general secretary indicated that as far as the NPP is concerned, Alan has not withdrawn from the flagbearership race.



He added that Alan, together with the other four contenders for the flagbearership position, are expected to be present at the NPP head office for the balloting for positions on the ballot paper for the November 4 primaries.



“We have received this news from the media, though we have not officially received communications from a very senior member of our party, Alan Kojo Kyerematen; the party has not officially received any communication (on his withdrawal) yet.



“The due process would be that a statement or a letter will be written to the presidential elections committee… The elections committee will be waiting to receive him, his or his assigns or his agents tomorrow (Wednesday) for the balloting,” he said.



Background:



Alan Kyerematen, one of the leading members in the NPP flagbearership race, withdrew from the race on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.



His decision comes just a day before the New Patriotic Party organises balloting for aspirants who will be contesting in the November Congress that is aimed at electing a successor for Nana Akufo Addo as flagbearer of the party.



Alan cited the intimidation of delegates in the recently held Super Delegates conference among others as some of the reasons that have informed his decision to drop out of the race.



The announcement confirmed earlier reports that the former Trade Minister planned on stepping down when he scheduled a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

That press conference was later postponed until a press statement was released a few minutes ago to officially confirm the decision of Alan.



It is unclear what Alan will do in the near future. There are unconfirmed reports he could explore the possibility of running as an independent candidate ahead of the 2024 General Elections.



Alan came third in the Super Delegates Congress, behind Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong.



