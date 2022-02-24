We’ve not triggered processes to remove Adwoa Safo - Majority Chief Whip

Majority Chief Whip Frank Annor-Dompreh

Majority Chief Whip Frank Annor-Dompreh has indicated that the majority caucus of parliament has no intention to file a motion for the declaration of the Dome-Kwabenya seat vacant.



According to him, the Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, is an integral member of the majority caucus and claims by some members of the minority caucus that the majority has triggered processes to remove her are false.



“We haven't triggered a process for Adwoa Safo's removal. If we do, we understand the procedure and what our standing orders say and that is not lost on us as a majority but you can check the records. You can check the table office if it has to come by a motion. You can check the Speaker's Secretariat. We on the Majority side have not tended in any such move.



"I saw my friend Mr Ablakwa put up such a post but it is a wild guess because we have not done anything like that and I don't know what he was trying to pre-empt,” Annor-Dompreh is quoted by graphic.com.gh.

Also, the majority chief whip who is also the MP for Nsawam-Aboagyiri, said claims by the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, that some NPP MPs have absented themselves from the house without permission for more than 15 days are false.



He added that Ablakwa should provide evidence of the MPs absenting themselves or even go ahead and file a motion for the absentee MPs to be removed himself.



Meanwhile, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has accused the NPP of treating Adwoa Safo unfairly after some members of the party attacked her for her continuous absence from the house.



According to him, there are two other MPs including Ken Ohene Agyapong and Henry Quartey who have been absent for more than 15 days which are grounds for declaring their seat vacant. He suggested that Ghanaians should prepare for three bye-elections and not one.



