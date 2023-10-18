We’ve not withdrawn request to CJ to remove Justice Edward Twum from cases - OSP

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

The Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) has dispelled claims that it has withdrawn its requests to the Chief Justice to have Justice Edward Twum removed from all cases involving the office.

According to the office, reports that suggest otherwise are false and cautioned the public to disregard the same.



It can be recalled that the OSP on October 12, 2023, petitioned the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, to remove Justice Edward Twum, from all cases in court that involves the OSP and Cecilia Daaah.



The office argued that the judge had been prejudiced in his handling of the cases from the Special Prosecutor.



After the office filed this petition to the CJ, subsequent reports have suggested that the OSP has made a U-turn on its decision.



However, the office in a twitter post today, October 18, 2023, the OSP refuted these report stating that it still stands by its petition to recuse or remove Justice Edward Twum form cases involving the OSP

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), has not withdrawn its request to the Chief Justice for the recusal and removal of his Lordship Justice Edward Twum from all cases pending before him involving the OSP.



“The public is urged to disregard all reports to the contrary,” the tweet stated.



Cecilia Dapaah is currently under investigation by the OSP for corruption and corruption-related offences after two of her house helps have been charged for stealing more than $1 million, €300,000 in cash and other valuable items from her residence at Abelemkpe.



The OSP for a second time froze the accounts of the embattled former minister effective September 5, 2023, after an Accra High Court directed the office to unfreeze the accounts and investment of the former minister, Cecilia Dapaah and return her seized monies, after an initial freeze order.



GhanaWeb, on August 9, 2023, reported that the embattled former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah’s assets and bank accounts containing millions of dollars and cedis had been frozen by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

On October 16, 2023, the OSP revoked the freeze order on 5 of the bank accounts belonging to Cecilia Dapaah.



The office indicated that although it has released 5 of the bank accounts, the freezing order is still in force and effect in respect of the other bank accounts and financial assets of the embattled former minister.



