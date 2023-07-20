0
We’ve put in place measures to check staff absenteeism – SSNIT Dir-General

Dr John Ofori Tenkorang Director General of SSNIT, Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang

Thu, 20 Jul 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Social Security and Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has taken significant steps to address the issue of staff absenteeism and unproductive behaviour, dispelling any notion that its employees sleep on the job or fail to show up for work.

According to SSNIT, the days of such accusations are now firmly behind them.

To improve staff attendance and productivity, SSNIT has implemented a robust system for monitoring and tracking its employees' work hours.

The Director General of SSNIT, Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang, discussed these measures during an interview on the Obra Mu Nsem segment of CTV's Dwabre Mu, on Wednesday, 19th July 2023.

One of the key measures implemented he said is the installation of biometric clock-ins at all SSNIT locations and offices.

This technology ensures that staff attendance is accurately recorded when they report to work and when they leave. It also tracks the movement of staff between different offices, ensuring accountability and transparency in their work responsibilities.

With these measures in place, Dr Tenkorang noted that SSNIT aims to enhance employee efficiency and productivity while ensuring that resources are utilised optimally.

Source: classfmonline.com
