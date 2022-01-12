We’ve so far vaccinated close to 9million, close to 12m doses still remain – Agyeman-Manu

Kwaku Agyemang-Manu is the Minister of Health

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has revealed that the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has so far vaccinated close to about 9 million people.

He told state broadcaster, the Ghana Television, on Wednesday January 12, that Ghana has close to over 12 million vaccines, adding, “that we are grappling with to see how we can get our people vaccinated”



The government targeted to vaccinate 20million by the end of last year but that target wasn’t achieved.



The heath Minister explained that it was due to the unavailability of the vaccines at the time.

“We couldn’t get to our 20 million vaccination target because for nearly 5 or 6 months we didn’t have vaccines in our stocks,” he said.



“We got a large number of people vaccinated in the month of December as compared to the previous month,” he added.