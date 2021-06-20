We’ve to stop politicizing security issues - NPP Man

Robbery activities have been rampant recently

A communication team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party Solomon Kusi Yeboah has called for a nationalistic approach to dealing with security issues.

He noted that it was about time politicians discuss the issue of security in the interest of Ghanaians and stop the politicization.



He also challenged the Ghana Police Service to up their game and protect the lives of Ghanaians.



To him, the police must adopt new strategies in dealing with criminal activities because crime is now becoming complex.

He further asked the Police administration to consider the welfare of officers and give them the needed resources for them to work.



He slammed the NDC and asked them to stop the politics and rather support the government to find solutions to the growing crime rate in the country.



Meanwhile, he has disputed that Ghana is in a state of insecurity, adding the crimes do not in any way make the nation insecure.