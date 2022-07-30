We’ve vast land for farming – Buipewura woos investors to Buipe

Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II

The Paramount Chief of Buipe traditional area and Vice President of Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II, has called on investors to turn their attention to invest more in agriculture in the Savannah Region.

Buipewura made the appeal when he was addressing the chiefs and people of the Buipe traditional area during this year’s yam festival known in the Gonja parlance as Gbandawu.



According to him, Savannah Region has a vast and fertile uncultivated lands which must be made good use of in order to produce more food for the nation.



He said through the investment in agriculture, the unemployment rate in the region will be drastically reduced since most of the people in the region are ever ready to venture into that sector.

Gbandawu is an annual yam festival performed by Gonja chiefs and clan heads to usher in new yams and to traditionally commence the eating of new yams in the Gonja traditional area.



In the Gonja Kingdom, the King and overlord of the Gonja kingdom, the Yagbonwura performs the yam festival ritual first before any other paramount chief or clan head can also perform at their respective traditional areas.