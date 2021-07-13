We’ve vilified 1st and 2nd ladies over peanut allowances - Lawyer

First lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Second Lady, Samira Bawumia

A private legal practitioner, lawyer Kofi Bekai has expressed disappointment about the circumstances that led to the refund of allowances by First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Second Samira Bawumia.

The lawyer, speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm noted that the two ladies distinguished themselves since their husbands took office.



He said the two have through their humanitarian services led campaigns to have health facilities constructed but Ghanaians have failed to recognize all these things.



The lawyer asked Ghanaians to calculate the benefits and salaries paid to presidential aides and will realize that the allowances paid the two ladies is a peanut.



He noted the two have embarked on projects they funded through donations from private sources and not state-sponsored.



He was also worried some have taken advantage of social media and are insulting the distinguished ladies unprovoked.

To him, such acts are an affront to the law and punishable.







He admonished the youth to desist from insulting our leaders irrespective of the challenge confronting us.



”We have to stop all these things. Insulting our leaders doesn’t speak well of us. Insulting our leaders is a curse, and I will encourage the youth to stop because it is not good enough.”