We’ve wasted time on Adwoa Safo – Political Scientist

Dr. Osei Bonsu, a Political Science lecturer at the Methodist University-Ghana, says the Privileges Committee of Parliament should have summoned Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo months ago.

According to him, Adwoa Safo has abandoned her duties as both MP and Minister for well over a year and argued that both government and Parliament have delayed in taking sanctions against her.



The Privileges Committee of Parliament has summoned the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, to explain her continuous absence from Parliamentary sittings without permission.



The MP who has absented herself from Parliamentary sittings for 15 days continuously, was expected to appear before the committee on Tuesday, June 14; but she failed to turn up.



She is therefore expected to appear before the Privileges Committee on July 6, 2022, at 12 noon.

“The summons from Parliament is long overdue. Parliament has wasted time over this for over a year now. She has been paid as both a Minister of State and MP for doing nothing,” he complained in an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show.



He asserts Parliament may have delayed in addressing her issue as most parliamentarians may be guilty of the same offence. “I am simply confused why someone refuses to go to work for over a year and cannot be dismissed.”



Comparing her circumstances to that of an everyday Ghanaian employee, he said, “another Minister is currently overseeing her ministry and I believe now is the time for the President to replace her Parliament must also obey the law and fire her. If any Ghanaian worker had been absent from work over a year, they would’ve been fired.”