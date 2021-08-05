We’ve won to save Ghana - NPP chants to mark 29th anniversary

General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu singing to the party's anthem

• The ruling New Patriotic Party has marked its 29th anniversary of active politics

• Leadership of the party assert that their contributions to the development of Ghana cannot be understated



• The party received their certificate of official recognition on July 28, 1992



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has Thursday, August 5, 2021, marked its 29th anniversary of active partisan politics in Ghana with a well-structured media engagement at its national headquarters in Accra.



The ruling party which thrives on the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition has pledged its continuous contribution to national development.



The event which kicked off in the early hours of Thursday saw in attendance the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Chairman of the NPP National Council of Elders who heartily chanted “we have won to save Ghana”.



Other notable personalities included the Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu, Member of Parliament Okaikwei South, Darkoa Newman, National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay.

Addressing the event, National Chairman Freddie Blay spoke highly of the party’s achievements over its 29 years of existence and active interest in Ghana’s development.



“The core value of the NPP is commitment and dedication to public service...since 2016 we have won two elections in a row with President Akufo-Addo as the party flagbearer. Under his able leadership, the government of Ghana has made significant and impressive economic progress and that continues to attract international praise and attention. We have reason to be proud of our achievement.”



He communicated the party’s readiness to maintain and work on their achievement to stay relevant for many more yet to come.







The General Secretary of the centre-right political party, John Boadu taking to turn to give a speech on the theme of the anniversary was keen on tracing the roots of the party from pre-independence UGCC to the post-independence National Liberation Movement (NLM) down to the existing structure.



Detailing major benchmarks of the party, he touted the party as the champion of electoral reforms as they have spearheaded several initiatives in the countries electoral democracy.

“The NPP has been the champion of electoral reforms. We spearheaded the transition from opaque ballot boxes to transparent ballot boxes. We transitioned from black and white voter ID cards to coloured ID cards with pictures. We also were the first party in government to introduce picture ID cards for all citizens,” he announced.



Adding that “we used to have a situation where the NDC limited the picture ID cards to only the big cities leaving the hinterlands but we felt that it was unfair. We also ensured a quantum leap from a manual voter register to a biometric voter register and voting.”



The NPP received its certification as a recognized political party on July 28, 1992.



