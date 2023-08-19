We walk from Kasoa, Achimota to Pokuase only to make GH¢55 profit - Fanmilk vendors share toils

Being an entrepreneur can be one of the most daunting things anyone can pursue. From making less sales, and profits, or worse not being able to sell at all

This was the story of two young Ghanaian men who are Fanmilk vendors. They bemoaned the stress they go through daily to make ends meet.



According to the unnamed retailers, they hawk very long distances to be able to sell their merchandise but all their toils come with very little profits of GH¢55 daily.



In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by blogger SikaOfficial, one of the vendors said, "It's not easy at all. Look at the distance from Achimota to Pokuase."



Stressing on the profit they make each day, they stated that each pack contains 25 sachets of icecreams but sometimes they don't sell more than 18 sachets.



"It's even worse when it rains. I've only sold 18. Meaning not even one pack has sold out. So you see, walking the whole and not making anything is not good. Even the pastries that come with the ice cream don't sell."



"So the troubles we face in Ghana, make it unbearable. Because while struggling to make it, you get calls from your mother, father, and other family members for support."

He added, "It is difficult to settle down for marriage," explaining that the demands from family "makes you rethink the idea of wooing a woman not to talk of settling down with her."



Watch video below:







NOQ/BOG



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.