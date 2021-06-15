We want a unifier and disciplinarian as our next MCE - Nsawam-Adoagyiri chiefs to Presiddnt Akufo-Addo

The chiefs want a unifier as their MCE

Source: Michael Akrofi

Some Chiefs in the Nsawam Adoagyeri municipality, especially Sakyikrom are passionately appealing to the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akuffo Addo and the Local Government Ministry to this time around appoint a unifier, discipline, selfless person as the next for their municipality.

They believe that it would have a great impact and also help improve the development and the livelihoods of the Residents in the Municipality.



Speaking at a press conference called by the Sakyikrom Traditional Authority, the Gyasehene of the Sakyikrom, Nana Owusu Aduomi II explained that, this is the time for Nsawam Adoagyeri as well as Sakyikrom to go far more than were it is now. if the Municipality is led by a discipline, selfless, dedicated and a trust worthy person to lead the Municipality as they weren't satisfied with the performance of the out going MCE. The chiefs therefore propose Mr. Emmanuel Owusu Arthur Accountant by profession to be considered as the next MCE for the Municipality.



The chiefs claimed their result is not solely based on the fact that, Mr. Emmanuel Owusu is a son of their land but also they've observed that he has what it takes to be a leader who is for unity.



They added that, there is no harmonic relation between the Mp for the area and the incumbent MCE and it affected the NPP votes in the constituency in the 2020 general election.



Such unhealthy relation almost stifled progress of the activities of the in the constituency.



Considering the premises that the Mp has been now honoured by President with additional national duties, the Mp Hon Frank Annorh Dompreh may have less contact schedules with his constituents than before.

This thus demands that a competent person who has good working relation with the Mp ought to be appointed as the next MCE to represent the Mp and president effectively in the municipality.



The Abotendomehene of Sakyikrom,Nana Kwame Addo II added that such a person is Mr. Emmanuel Owusu. As he has had undoubtedly, a good working relation with the Mp when he was serving as the treasurer of the party in the constituency.



Mr. Emmanuel Owusu has also demonstrated a high sense of belongingness and dedication to the Nsawam Adoagyeri municipality. As he has duly earned the trust and support of majority of the party officers in the constituency. Since he has exhibited that he's a unifier, loyalist and hard working whose ultimate aim is the progress and development of constituents in the municipality.



He relates well with all the stakeholders especially traditional leaders and religious leaders in the municipality.



And they believed, he together with the Mp the Municipality will see a better improvement.