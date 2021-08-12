We want all our issues raised to be addressed before September 30 - Pre-tertiary teacher unions

The unions have raised issues about allowances and transfers

The three pre-tertiary teacher unions of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), have served notice that all the concerns they have raised must be addressed by September 30, 2021, or they will lay down their tools.

General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Thomas T. Musah, says they have for several years engaged the government over unfavorable situations hampering academic activities in schools in the country.



The unions have raised issues about allowances, transfers, the signing of performance contracts, and the refusal to appoint teachers in offices as heads and assistant heads of schools.



Speaking to Rashid Obodai Provencal, the sit-in host of Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he lamented the issues raised are to blame for the poor quality of education, which reflects in the results of students.



He said there are no textbooks, modern teaching aids other learning materials to enhance teaching and learning, adding, the payment of capitation grants and administrative resources are also delayed.

Other benefits the unions have requested are the car maintenance allowance, rent and advance, allowance for teachers in deprived areas and additional duty allowance among others.



One other issue the teachers want to be addressed is the signing of their performance contract stressing that it is not acceptable because the unions have no knowledge of the details and the implications of the contract.



They want the contract signing to be suspended until it has been discussed with the unions.



"What we are saying is that we have been engaging the government for a long time and we hope we will soon overcome these challenges by September 30,” he added.