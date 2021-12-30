We want autopsy done in the US; we don't trust Ghana health authorities - Family of x-rated model

The late Tyger Booty was found dead in her room at Rayporsh Hotel in Abelemkpe

Tyger booty dead

None of us live here - Tyger Booty Family



Ghanaian officials are corrupt - Family told



The family of the late US Instagram model, Dasani Williams, popularly known as Tyger Booty has requested that the autopsy of their relative be conducted in the United States of America.



According to the family, they have reservations about the ability of the Ghana health authorities will do a good job.



Family spokesperson of the late Instagram model, Julie Williams, explained that they’ve been informed by some people that Ghanaian officials are corrupt.



She added that another reason they want the autopsy conducted in the United States of America is that none of the family members resides in Ghana.

“We don’t trust Ghana health authorities will do a good job so we want the autopsy done in the United States.



“None of us is from there [Ghana] and we’re not sure what will happen. People have told us Ghanaian officials can be very corrupt. We would rather have it done in the states where we can trust the system because we don’t know anybody in Ghana. Everybody we talk to believes that something else is going on,” she told Asaaseradio.com.



Julie Williams added that the family suspects foul play in the demise of her sister.



She also quashed claims that Tyger Booty was into drugs and drinking of alcoholic beverages.



The late Tyger Booty was found dead in her room at Rayporsh Hotel in Abelemkpe on December 28, 2021.



Meanwhile, the Tesano Police have disclosed that they have conducted an investigation into the matter and a report has been forwarded to the police headquarters.