'We want flood-free raining season' - TMA

File photo

Source: GNA

Mr Frank Asante, Public Relations Officer of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), on Saturday called on the residents of Tema and its environs to help the Assembly to have a flood-free raining season.

“We in Tema want to have a flood-free raining season. We have put in measures to remove human-induced flooding, the residents must join and work with the assembly to ensure that our target is achieved,” he said.



Mr Asante told the Ghana News Agency in Tema in an interview that the assembly rolled out pre-training activities with personnel from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), engaging people in the communities and guiding them as to how best they could keep their environment to avoid the human-induced flood.



He said major drains had been desilted over the period to allow the free flow of running water, while assembly members whose areas had such drains were supported with other dredging equipment.



He said the idea of this operation was to allow the drains to carry a lot of running water out of the community into the bigger water bodies and ultimately into the sea.



Mr Asante said what the assembly was doing this year about flooding in Tema was putting in measures to prevent disasters from happening through proactiveness.



He said the ‘operation clean your frontage campaign’ ties into what TMA sought to achieve, adding that the operation entailed cleanliness and ensuring that all the drains and surroundings were clean.

“The operation clean your frontage” fits correctly into what we seek to achieve, and I am glad the message has gone down well with the people,” he added.



Mr Asante said they were currently going out with their officials and ensuring that residents adhered to the directive, while offenders would be given the caution and or the lawfully prescribed punishment would be applied.



He said there had been an improvement ever since the implementation of the operation started in the communities and the consciousness of the people had been alerted to the need to keep a clean environment.



He advised people to move to safe havens in times of rain.



“The safe havens are higher grounds in the communities that they can move to temporarily for safety especially when the rains come in the night,” he said.



He urged the media to help in advocating and sensitization on cleanliness so they could achieve a hundred per cent clean Tema and Ghana as well.