We want herdsmen out of our community or we unleash our wrath on them – Residents

File photo

Angry residents in Adeemmra in the Aframplains north district of the Eastern Region have expressed outrage over the activities of Fulani herdsmen.

According to the aggrieved residents, the presence of the herdsmen and their activities have threatened their lives, and if authorities don’t intervene, they will take the law into their own hands.



They have therefore given the herdsmen a two-week ultimatum to move out of the area or face their wrath.



The residents, who are predominantly farmers, have received support from their assembly members and other opinion leaders in the community.



The farmers and the residents who were clad in red attire with red hand bands in a press conference said they solely depend on their farms as their source of livelihood, and with the invasion of the headsmen, their farm produce is left for the mercies of these headsmen.

They are therefore calling on the Ministers for Defense, Interior, Food and Agriculture, the Inspector General of Police IGP and President Akufo-Addo to/deal with the matter.



They also accused the headsmen of criminal activities including rape, and assault among others.



Speaking to the media on his part, the Assemblyman for the area Hon. Mawuli Sarkpa Joshua said they are not leaving no stone unturned until the herdsmen leave the area.



He said, that for the past 4 years as an Assembly member, he has encountered a series of Fulani and the earlier they act the better.