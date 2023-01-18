‘We want to make our mothers proud’ - Students ditch irresponsible fathers

Arguably, the little efforts mothers put in to provide for the needs of their children are more recognised than that of fathers despite their major role.

Especially, when fathers abandon their responsibilities because of financial difficulties or intentionally withdraw their support.



As a new academic year begins, many students stormed the offices of the Crime Check Foundation (CCF) for financial assistance to pay their fees.



17-year-old Adu Grace and Priscilla Quarshie are among students numbering over a hundred who approached CCF for support to go to school.



Grace who attends T.I Ahmadiyya, Potsin had been pained about the irresponsibility of her father towards her.



She promised to make her mother proud and would do anything possible to make that come to pass.

Amidst tears whiles sharing her predicament with crimecheckghana.org, she said she helps her mother hawk buff loaves.



This she indicated was after her father abandoned them for another woman.



According to Grace, her grandmother advised her dad not to fend for her because, after all, she would definitely return to him when she becomes an adult.



She said her father heeded the advice and turned his back on them.



The situation did not discourage her as she said she is determined to strive to achieve what she had promised her mother.

“I am a final year Home Economics student and my mother fries buff loaves so I help her. I have been selling some in the traffic to ease her burden. This has sustained us till where I am now,” she said.



Priscilla Quarshie, a brilliant student of Kpando Senior High School in the Volta Region also said she wants to relieve her mother of her burden someday.



Asked why she did not talk about her father, she said “we had an issue with my dad but it has been solved.”



The student who scored 7As in the 2022 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE), said her mother has toiled to bring her up while her dad was away and would want to repay her for her efforts.



But the Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng urged them not to only make their mothers proud but must impact society as a whole.

“Why is everybody concentrated on his or her mothers? It appears everyone here has problems with their dad. I want to urge you to make society and Ghana proud at large,” he advised.



The Foundation paid part of their fees for them while it hoped to get support from the general public to complete the payment.



This formed part of the implementation of CCF’s Educational Support Series offering assistance to needy students.



