‘We want to see our tax working for us’ – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Gabby Otchere-Darko advises government
Ghanaians want transparency in the usage of their taxes, Gabby Otchere-Darko
Ghanaians are suffering, NPP Stalwart
A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko in what appears to be a piece of advice to the government, has said that Ghanaians want to see what the taxes they pay are used.
He hinted that Ghanaians were opposing the proposed implementation of the E-Levy because of the inadequate transparency in how taxes they pay are used.
In a post on his Twitter handle, the NPP Stalwart said: “What Ghanaians want to see is greater transparency in how their taxes are spent. We want to see our taxes working for us.”
He further stated that Ghanaians want to also see the government tightening its belt in the usage of the country's scarce resources.
“... greater evidence in seeing that, indeed, Government is cutting down spending and reducing waste. More transparency that our revenues are being managed better,” he added
In an earlier post on Twitter, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, acknowledged that Ghanaians are suffering.
But he was quick to add that it is a global phenomenon in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
He wrote: "Ghanaians ‘r suffering. That’s a fact. But, since the pandemic, all economies ‘r under pressure. Some more so than others.That’s why we have to support a Govt that has shown from day one that it means well for the people. Please, help your Govt help you!"
Read full tweet from Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko
