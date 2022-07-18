We were chanting and praying for John Boadu’s loss – NDC’s Edudzi Tamakloe

NPP elects national executives

Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Godwin Eduzi Tamakloe, has stated that the results of the New Patriotic Party’s National Delegates Conference point to a defeat for the ruling party in the upcoming presidential elections.



According to him, the results followed a historical pattern which clearly shows that the NPP will fail to retain power come December 7, 2024.



“It shows that they are out of power. It is a spiritual pattern so throughout Saturday we were chanting and it has all come to pass,” he stated on Okay FM on Monday.



He explained that NPP, in 2008 failed to retain power after electing new persons for the position of national chairman, general secretary and flagbearer.

He noted that the same situation is repeating itself hence his confidence that the NPP will lose power.



On the failure of John Boadu to retain his seat as the NPP’s general secretary on Saturday, Edudzi said the NPP is now worse off.







“Do you know that even in their 2008 election John Boadu contested and lost? Anytime John Boadu loses an election in the NPP he goes with the party into opposition. He is a starboy and you know a lot of times people do not cherish the good things they have. Remember the Jews chose Barabas over Jesus. So people just don’t cherish what is good,” he said.



Jonh Boadu went into the election on Saturday as the lead candidate for the position of national secretary.



He however lost his reelection bid to Justin Frimpong Kodua who polled 2,837 votes. John Boadu lost the election with a total vote of 2,525.





