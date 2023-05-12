We were reprimanded for using IGF to fix the tollbooth-Atala portion of Mallam-Kasoa road – MCE

Mr Joseph Nyarni Stephen

Mr Joseph Nyarni Stephen, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga South Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region has narrated how the Assembly was reprimanded by auditors for using part of the Assembly’s Internally Generated Funds (IGF) to fixed portions of the Mallam-Kasoa highway.

The 7.2 kilometre Kasoa Brigade mosque to West Hills Mall journey which ideally is less than 10 minutes is nearly a 35-minute drive when it rains, a situation that has been a bother to motorists in the area.



When it rains, mud takes over the road.



Commuters are calling for a permanent solution to the perennial flooding around the tollbooths and ‘Atala’, near the old barrier.



MCE Joseph Nyarni Stephen spoke about the situation on the Ghana Yensom morning show, hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, May 11, 2023.



He said the Assembly’s attempt to hire some excavator a couple of months ago to clear the mud that gathers on the roads was met with stiff opposition from the Assembly's auditors.

He said the reason the auditors assigned for reprimanding the Assembly was that it was not the job of the Assembly.



He explained that the situation has arisen in the area because of the ineptitude on the part of the Ghana Highways Authority (GHA).



According to him, during the construction of the George Walker Bush N1 Highway, the Tollbooth and Atala areas were the venue the contractor dug gravels for the construction.



“It is the work of GHA to ensure the situation is corrected and not the Assembly,” he argued.



He noted that after the said act, the GHA failed to let the contractor do the needful by properly covering the area.

“So anytime it rains, the sand from the area is pushed onto the street thereby blocking free vehicular movements in the area,” he bemoaned.



He explained that attempts by the Assembly to get GHA to correct the situation have not been heeded to.



He was quick to add GHA has hinted at plans to asphalt that section of the road