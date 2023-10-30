We were unaware of planned military operation in Garu, Tempane – DCE

Military personnel stormed the two towns around on Sunday and brutalized the residents

The District Chief Executive for Garu in the Upper East, Osuma Musah has stated that his outfit was not aware that the military had planned any operation in the area.

This comes on the back of the recent military and civilian brutalities recorded in the Upper East region.



Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, the DCE stated that even uniformed security personnel with the District Security (DISEC) Council were not aware of the military operation.



“Not at all, not in the least of suspicion, we didn’t even suspect it. So when we started having these calls I had to call DISEC members one by one, ‘What’s it what is happening’ but they didn’t know.



“If you know how the military operates, when they have a target operation they don’t trust anybody to let you know what is happening. They just come in the middle of the night like they did. They will usually finish before you know what has happened,” Mr. Musah stated.



He continued: “Even DISEC members who are uniform people or security personnel, they didn’t know.”

However, the Members of Parliament for Garu and Tempane are calling on the government to conduct a thorough investigation into the attack on civilians in their two constituencies.



According to the MP for Garu, Albert Alalzuuga Akuka, and MP for Tempane Lydia Akanvariba Adakudugu, military officers entered their constituencies and engaged in actions that resulted in harm to the residents.



“It has come to our attention that a concerning incident occurred in our constituencies today, Sunday, 29th October 2023 around dawn at 2:00 am. Military officers entered our constituencies and engaged in actions that resulted in harm to the residents.



“This unprovoked action by the Military on innocent civilians is uncalled for and must be condemned by all peace-loving people. Any form of violence and brutalities meted on citizens, especially when it is perpetrated by those who are supposed to serve and protect them must be condemned unequivocally,” the two MPs stated.



They continued: “We are deeply disturbed by these reports, especially considering the volatile nature of the area vis-a-vi the Bawku Conflict (Note that Garu and Tempane are part of the Bawku Traditional Area), and we are therefore actively seeking more information about the situation.”