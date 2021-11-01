We will arrest Madina MP if he fails to respond to our invitation – ACP Kwesi Ofori

Kwesi OFori, Director-General of Public Affairs Unit at the Ghana Police Service

The Ghana Police Service says it will proceed to arrest the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Madina Constituency, Francis Xavier-Sosu if he keeps dodging their request to assist in investigations as requested by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Ghana Police Service.

Director-General of the Public Affairs Department of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori argues the constitution of the country is supreme and advised the MP to report to the Police Station, and give his statement to help the police in investigating a demonstration gone wrong.



“We are clear on the action we want to take against the MP if he refuses to report to the police station for his statement to be taken. We will arrest him when the opportunity presents itself. He is in hiding now and we ask him to do the honorable thing and submit himself for his statement to be taken by the police,” he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



ACP Kwesi Ofori took this stance after the MP for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu’s refusal to avail himself for questioning at the Police station when he was invited for being involved in a protest against bad roads by his constituents on Monday, October 25, 2021. The demonstration took a wrong turn when protestors blocked a section of the road and set tyres ablaze.



According to him, the MP is not above the laws of Ghana and once every citizen is invited by the police, they should respect that invite and added they will consider all options to compel the MP to present himself before the police. “The police play a critical role in our democratic governance and in this case we might look at certain portions on the constitution for interpretation and even go to the Supreme Court if need be. We might also look at some tactical moves and options which will compel the MP to come in and be answerable to the alleged offense.”

He expressed his surprise at the behavior of Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu, a learned fellow “who should know better and respect the police by submitting himself for his statement to be taken.”



The Public Affairs Director-General of the Police insists the actions of MP are disrespectful to the police. “He has not only refused to respect our invitation but interviews have been granted ridiculing the police.”



With the police believing his actions will set a bad precedent for the rest of the populace, they are ready to take all necessary actions to bring in the legislature.