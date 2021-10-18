We will boycott anything relating to foreign mission if Suhuyini’s visa denial is about LGBTQ+ - Muntaka

Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, Minority Chief Whip

The minority in parliament has said they have commenced an investigation to confirm whether or not the denial of visas for some lawmakers by some foreign missions is in connection to the proposed Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values 2021 Bill, otherwise known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



According to the caucus, if it turns out it's in connection with the LGBTQ+ bill, parliament will campaign against embassies and their interest in Ghana.



His comment is on the back of Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini visa denial by the Netherlands Embassy.



Even though the embassy claimed the reason for his denial was based on the fact that he may not return to the country for insufficient evidence that he has e significant social or economic ties to the country.

Some concerned Ghanaians have linked it to his role as one of the signatories of the eight lawmakers seeking to criminalise activities of LGBTQI+.



According to myjoyonline.com report, the minority Chief Whip Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak said “The leadership of the Minority are auditing our members especially those who have been denied visas and establish whether or not it had anything to do with their stance on the anti-LGBTQ+ bill before parliament.



“If it comes out that they were denied visas because of the bill, then we as a minority will start a crusade against such embassies and their interest in Ghana.



“In fact we will boycott anything relating to them in parliament even if they are providing water or healthcare services to Ghana because, for me, it is a clear case of disrespect to parliament,” he warned.



Meanwhile, Alhassan Suhuyini has revealed he has taken steps to appeal for a review over his visa denial by the Netherlands Embassy



This says was done after he appraised the documents he submitted to the embassy leading to the rejection.