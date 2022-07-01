0
Menu
News

We will boycott elections if we do not see any development in our community - Wurunia residents

Brick Chps Compound Community members are putting up a brick house for a newly posted nurse

Fri, 1 Jul 2022 Source: Kwaching Agwaazeh

Residents of Wurunia, a suburb of Chiana in the Kassena Nankana West District of the Upper East Region, have said they will advise themselves and boycott elections should government fail to provide basic social amenities for the community.

According to them, there has been total neglect of the provision of amenities including drains, roads, electricity supply, and water among others.

The residents, in an interview with Kwaching Agwaazeh, complained bitterly and accused the government and district assembly of not offering any form of help to the people and the vicinity.

The assembly member noted that past and present governments have totally neglected them.

Residents of Wurunia called on government and philanthropists and stakeholders to immediately intervene.

Wurunia Electoral Area is the only Electoral Area in the Kassena Nankana West District Assembly without either a school or a CHPs compound.

Source: Kwaching Agwaazeh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
ABA Fuseini jabs Akufo-Addo government
Akufo-Addo orders Ofori-Atta to go to IMF
Mahama outlines five solutions to avert economic catastrophe
Russian Embassy 'schools' Ghanaian press
Oppong-Nkrumah confirms hardship Ghanaians are going through
The former political giant who is now a demo 'Kingpin'
Prof Aning praises John Mahama
Armed robbers steal gold worth US$350,000 from mining company
Nobody should ask me about Adwoa Safo again – Ken Agyapong warns
Arise Ghana demo: Sammy Gyamfi leads chants invoking death on Akufo-Addo