We will boycott elections if we do not see any development in our community - Wurunia residents

Community members are putting up a brick house for a newly posted nurse

Residents of Wurunia, a suburb of Chiana in the Kassena Nankana West District of the Upper East Region, have said they will advise themselves and boycott elections should government fail to provide basic social amenities for the community.

According to them, there has been total neglect of the provision of amenities including drains, roads, electricity supply, and water among others.



The residents, in an interview with Kwaching Agwaazeh, complained bitterly and accused the government and district assembly of not offering any form of help to the people and the vicinity.



The assembly member noted that past and present governments have totally neglected them.

Residents of Wurunia called on government and philanthropists and stakeholders to immediately intervene.



Wurunia Electoral Area is the only Electoral Area in the Kassena Nankana West District Assembly without either a school or a CHPs compound.