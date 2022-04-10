We will bring peace to Russia and Ukraine - Ghana group

Professor Samuel Ato Duncan (right), COA-GPM CEO speaks at a press conference

Source: GNA

Professor Samuel Ato Duncan, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Centre of Awareness Global Peace Mission (COA-GPM), says the Centre is working toward resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

He said the organisation would use public and strategic stakeholder engagements with world leaders to end the war towards promote global peace.



Prof. Duncan said this in an engagement with journalists ahead of the Centre's fourth Public Lecture on peace at the Cape Coast University on Sunday, April 10.



The lecture will be held on the theme: “Targeting leadership across the globe to achieve global peace."



It is expected to attract 1,500 participants comprising traditional leaders, professors from various universities, religious and political leaders, and personnel from security services.



The Centre will also outdoor a five-year strategic plan that will provide solutions to issues affecting global peace.



Professor Duncan said the Russia-Ukraine war was having devastating effects on economies across the world and said it was time key stakeholders were engaged in peaceful coexistence.

He asked the media to propagate peace and cautioned against sacrificing it on the "altar of underserving wealth."



COA-GPM is a non-governmental, non-sectorial and non-religious organisation founded in 1998 to "bring peace to the world."



The Russia/ Ukraine war is having a catastrophic impact on the lives of citizens in the two countries as well as on the world economy.



Hundreds have been reported dead and thousands, injured in the wake of the conflict, which has also seen the destruction of properties and the displacement of thousands of others.



According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, 1,611 Ukrainians had been killed while 2,227 of them had been injured as of Wednesday, April 06, 2022.