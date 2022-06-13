We will build capacity of staff - NHIA CEO

Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye with KOFIH representatives

Source: GNA

Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has stated his commitment to investing in the staff of the Authority to develop their capacity.

He said this when the Ghana Country Representative for the Korean Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH), Mr. Jinho Kang, called on the Authority at the head office in Accra.



Over the years, a statement from the NHIA copied to the Ghana News Agency said, both institutions (NHIA and KOFIH) had worked together to improve knowledge and understanding of healthcare financing in Ghana.



It said the partnership had birthed several pieces of research that had better-informed management for critical interventions, including the development of a training programme to serve as a learning guide.



Dr. Okoe-Boye, who reiterated his vision to create a good learning environment, said: “I believe this partnership and initiative will blossom and I want the NHIA to be a great learning organisation and there will be no obstacles from my office.”

Ghana’s NHIS remained a shining model of financing healthcare in the sub-region and the scheme continues to attract many countries while providing them with a platform to learn from its experience in providing social health insurance.



The NHIA and KOFIH had a long history where staff from the NHIA visited Korea regularly to understudy their success story of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) years ago, the statement said.



It said Ghana strived to achieve UHC by the year 2030 and was committed to investing in people to drive the ambition.



The meeting was moderated by Dr. Francis Xavier Andoh-Adjei, Director of Administration and Project lead, and was graced by Mrs. Vivian Addo-Cobbiah, Deputy CEO, Operations, NHIA, and other directors of the Authority.