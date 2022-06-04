‘We will challenge court’s decision on our weapon-laden demo’ – Fixthecountry convener

#FixTheCountry convener, Benjamin Darko

A #FixTheCountry convener, Benjamin Darko, has said the movement’s committee would challenge the court’s decision to injunct their three-day demonstration scheduled to begin on June 4, 2022.

In an interview with Angel News, Benjamin Darko said the court “injuncted an event that will never happen, but more so we will challenge it in court”.



It would be recalled that the Ghana Police Service issued a press statement in which they assured the public of their commitment to protecting the country’s peace.



In the said statement issued on June 1, 2022, the conveners listed a number of things they intended to do, among which were the indications to use weapons and also picket at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and the Ghana Police Headquarters.



According to Benjamin Darko, the Police refused to acknowledge the medium used to communicate their intentions, and as such, they have not formally furnished the law enforcement agency with the notice to the effect of the demonstration.



“…When I send you a notice and you tell me this is not a Police platform, due to that you have not informed me, and I decide not to come forward formally to come and submit something, I’ve not informed you” he said in the interview with Angel News’ Ama Brako Ampofo, implying that the demonstration would not take place.

The convener also denied being served notice of the injunction application filed by the Ghana Police Service. He indicated that due to the turn of events, he was unaware of the court proceeding.



“I wasn’t served. So I didn’t know something like this was going to happen today. I came here because someone sent a notice to me.”



