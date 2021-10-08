We will clamp down on heightened crime in cocoa-growing communities - Police

Ivory Coast and Ghana account for almost 60% of world supplies for cocoa beans

• The Police has vowed to clamp down on crime in cocoa-growing communities

• The cocoa purchasing season has often been characterised by illegal activities



• The meeting was held with COCOBOD and Licenced Buying Companies



The Ghana Police Service has assured it will clamp down on illegal activities in cocoa-growing communities.



This comes after leaders of the Service, led by the Acting Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo-Dampare held talks with the Ghana COCOBOD and. Licenced Buying Companies Association of Ghana (LICOBAG).



“All Regional Police Commanders in cocoa-growing areas have started engagements with cocoa farmers, buyers, and members of local communities to guarantee total security before, during and after the purchasing season.”

“The Police Administration wishes to send a strong signal to all criminally-minded persons and criminal syndicates who are hoping to exploit the purchasing season that they will be dealt with decisively,” a Facebook post by the Police read.



The move according to the Police falls in line with the Proactive Prevention Policing Strategy to interact with stakeholders in order to assess their security challenges during the cocoa season to reduce the associated security threats and risks.



The cocoa purchasing season in Ghana has often been characterised by heightened crime in cocoa-growing communities, leading to loss of money and in some cases, physical injury to some persons.



