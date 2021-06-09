We will come out with facts on procuring Sputnik V vaccines soon - MOH

Ministry of Health has said it will detail processes used in procuring the Sputnik V vaccines

• Ministry of Health has pleaded for time to respond to alleged overpriced Sputnik V vaccines

• It has been alleged that Ghana bought the Sputnik V vaccines at $19 per dose instead of at $10 per dose through middlemen



• The middlemen are said to have sold 3.4 million doses of the vaccines to Ghana



Health Ministry has indicated its readiness to soon respond to claims that Ghana secured overpriced Sputnik V vaccines through middlemen.



Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu on 28 April 2021 stated that Ghana was expected to take delivery of some 300,000 Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines to get the country’s vaccination programme back on track.



In a press statement signed by the Head of Public Relations of the Ministry, Elorm Ametepe said, "a press release will be issued today, June 9, detailing processes used in procuring the Sputnik V vaccines for the nation. We want the public to exercise patience. The Ministry will come out with facts about the process”.

Norwegian news portal, VG.com has alleged that officials from Ghana secured the Sputnik V vaccines at $19 per dose instead of at $10 per dose from infamous middlemen.



Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum has been named as the middleman.



He and his aide Umar Farooq Zahoor were also fingered in the scandalous Ameri deal, which cost the country in excess of $150million.



Umar Farooq Zahoor is also a wanted man in Norway for engaging in fraudulent dealings while resident there.



The alleged overpriced Sputnik V vaccine has sparked some controversies in the country.

The minority in parliament has waded into the controversy and has called for a bipartisan parliamentary probe into the allegations.



Ranking Member on Parliament’s Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has also revealed that the Committee will summon the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu to brief the House on the claims made by the Norwegian Newspaper.



Below is the press release;



