We will deal with it – Majority Leader assures public on the passage of the anti-gay bill

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has stated that parliament remains dedicated to addressing the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, also known as the anti-gay bill.

In a 3news.com report, he emphasised parliament's commitment to finding space for the bill's consideration.



The Majority Leader, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, assured the public that if the bill isn't dealt with in the current session, it will be prioritised in the early stages of the next meeting, specifically the First Meeting of the Fourth Session.



“If we are not able to deal with it in this meeting, we have to deal with it in the early part of the next succeeding meeting, which will be the First Meeting of the Fourth Session,” he said.



Earlier, during the parliamentary debate on the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee report on the bill, on Wednesday, July 5, Member of Parliament for Okere, Dan Botwe, stressed the importance of finding ways to fight the propagation of the practice of homosexuality.



“Beyond passing the Bill, let us exercise internal vigilance,” he added.



He also expressed concerns about a potential future where items with the colours associated with homosexuals could be purchased by children, stressing the importance of proactive efforts to be made to prevent the propagation of homosexuality.

Proponents of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, also known as the anti-gay bill, argue for the protection of traditional values.



Opponents of the bill also say that the bill is discriminatory in nature and goes against constitutional principles related to individual rights and freedoms.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



WN/AE



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



