We will deal with party members who painted Fomena office in NDC colours – NPP

The national leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party, has stated that the unruly conduct of some of its members in the Fomena Constituency was premised on pure false information.



The leadership of the party has therefore served notice that it will deal with the party members who ended up repainting the Fomena constituency office of the NPP in colours of the opposition National Democratic Congress.



Some aggrieved members of the NPP in Fomena recently went on rampage over what they said were attempts by the party’s leadership to impose the independent Member of Parliament for the area, Andrew Amoako Asiamah on the constituency as parliamentary candidate.

Ahead of the party’s election of polling station executives, the party members alleged that the leadership of the NPP is hell bent on imposing Mr Asiamah on the constituency through the nomination of polling station executives within his camp.



But speaking at press conference held at the party’s headquarters in Accra on Thursday, March 10, 2022, the General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu, said the party has not initiated any plans to open nominations to conduct polling station elections in Fomena yet.



“That being the case, the party certainly did not and could not have sent nomination to Fomena for the conduction of the elections, let alone to have handed over all such forms to the independent member of Parliament as alleged. Which then erroneously formed the basis for the disturbances witnessed at the constituency including the painting of the party office with the NDC colours,” he said.



The general secretary noted that the party’s leadership has taken a strong exception towards the conduct of its members in the Fomena constituency and will ensure all those responsible for the disturbances are punished.



“Like I intimated, all those behind this untoward act will be dealt with severely. Because we have not opened nomination in Fomena, so there is no way anybody could have given forms to even the party at the constituency kevel let alone giving it to the independent candidate. So it is false information that party members depended on to misbehave in the manner they did, and the party is not going to take that matter lightly at all,” John Boadu said.

Andrew Amoakoh Asiamah who was an NPP MP for Fomena ahead of the 2020 elections, broke ranks with the party and stood for re-election as an independent candidate.



He won his seat in the election and became the tie breaker in deciding who becomes majority in parliament. Both the NPP and the opposition National Democratic Congress attained 137 seats each in the 2020 parliamentary elections.



He however decided to caucus with the NPP side giving them the advantage of having majority numbers in the house.



Ahead of the election of a new parliamentary candidate for 2024 elections, some NPP members in Fomena have risen against the possibility of Andrew Amoako Asiamah being brought back into the party.



