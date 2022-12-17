We will declare strike if you touch our pension funds – CLOGSAG

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has hinted at plans to declare an indefinite strike if government touches pension funds of workers under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

It has therefore informed the National Labour Commission (NLC), that it will not hesitate to proceed on the strike if its concerns are not addressed.



“In light of the above, CLOGSAG will like to entreat all its members to be calm and go about their normal duties and continue to contribute to the good governance of Ghana,” stated Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG Isaac Bampoe Addo. “Ayekoo to all workers. We will continue to be on the alert.

“CLOGSAG is serving notice on the National Labour Commission that should government default in owning any of the coupons when due for the schemes, it will declare an indefinite nationwide strike,” Executive Sesaac Bampoe at a press conference said.



He said the government should focus on downsizing the size of appointees, cut on down on spending, and dealing with corruption to serve the country’s resources.