We will do whatever it takes to win 2024 elections – Justin Kodua

Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK), General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party

The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has indicated that the party will go to any length to ensure that it retains power.

He says the focus has been to make history and break the eight; therefore, anything that will make the dream a reality will be done by the political party.



Justin Kodua Frimpong made this known when he was asked if the party would consider talking Alan Kyerematen back into their fold.



“Our focus is to win the elections in 2024, and for anything that needs to be done for us to win the elections, we are all up for it,” he said.



Background

Former Trade Minister Alan Kyeremanten has announced his resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with immediate effect.



He says he is contesting for the highest office of the President of the Republic of Ghana as an independent presidential candidate.



Alan while announcing his resignation from the political party said his existence in the New Patriotic Party is not needed but is needed by the people of Ghana.